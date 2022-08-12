DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022--
The "Face Shields Market, By Product, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A face shield is a personal protective equipment (PPE) used to protect the wearer's face from a physical hazard, chemical splashes, energy or radiation, and biological hazards. They provide a high level of protection for the wearer.
Face shields come in various forms, such as reusable or disposable, but all provide a clear plastic barrier that covers the face. Polymers derived from the oil, such as propionate, acetate, polyethylene terephthalate glycol, and polycarbonate, are widely used to manufacture these face shields. The demand or use of face shields had increased due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Market Dynamics:
The emergence of COVID-19 around the world is expected to propel growth of the global face shields market over the forecast period. Wearing face shields is recommended as part of personal protective equipment (PPE) and as a public health measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). For instance, in April 2020, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) designed disposable face shields (in response to COVID-19) that can be mass produced quickly to address hospitals' needs nationwide.
Moreover, the manufacturer also planned to ramp up and increase the rate of manufacturing further with the ability to fabricate in more than 80 facilities nationwide.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global face shields market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- This report profiles key players in the global face shields market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global face shields market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global face shields market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Face Shields Market, By Product:
- Full Face Shields
- Half Face Shields
Global Face Shields Market, By Application:
- Healthcare
- Chemical
- Oil & gas
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Others
Global Face Shields Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- The outbreak of COVID-19 (pandemic)
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
- Rapid growth of the manufacturing and construction industry
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Face Shields Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Face Shields Market, By Product, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Face Shields Market, By Application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Face Shields Market, By Region, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Honeywell International Inc.
- SureWerx
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Casco Bay Molding
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lakeland Industries, Inc.
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- Precept
- Prestige Ameritech
- Pyramex Safety Products, LLC
- Sanax Protective Products
