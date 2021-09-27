DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
The "Facial Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global facial injectables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan PLC
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bloomage BioTechnology
- Johnson & Johnson
- Galderma Pharma S.A.
- Integra LifeSciences
- Ipsen (Mayroy SA)
- Medytox Inc.
- Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.
- Sanofi
- SciVision Biotech Inc.
- Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)
- Suneva Medical Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
facial injectables are administered on specific areas of the face to enhance the physical appearance of the skin. These injectables are generally made using collagen, hyaluronic acid and calcium hydroxylapatite that help restore the elasticity of the skin. They are used to reduce wrinkles, augment lips, enhance shallow contours and raise depressed scars. Currently, facial injectables are gaining traction worldwide as they are safe, cost-effective and require minimal downtime.
As collagen production and formation of fat under the skin decline with age, the skin becomes more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging. This, in confluence with the growing geriatric population and the desire to retain a young and healthy skin, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the rising trend of medical and cosmetic tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, as excessive sun exposure leads to tissue breakdown of the skin, the demand for facial injectables is escalating among outgoing individuals. Furthermore, inflating disposable incomes, the rising influence of social media, and the growing number of professional practitioners and users willing to try organic and biodegradable materials are some of the other factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the key players are also offering customized facial injectables to provide a personalized experience to users, which, in turn, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Facial Injectables Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Collagen
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hyaluronic Acid (HA)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Botulinum Toxin Type A
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application Type
7.1 Aesthetics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Therapeutics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Facial Line Correction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Lip Augmentation
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Face Lift
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Acne Scar Treatment
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Dermatology Clinics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbx6y
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005348/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT PHARMACEUTICAL SURGERY HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/27/2021 05:59 AM/DISC: 09/27/2021 05:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005348/en