The "Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market, By Type, By Application, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2016 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Fashion Design and Production Software market held a market value of USD 1,678.8 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,753.4 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe
- Autometrix
- Corel
- Autodesk
- CGS
- Tukatech
- Vetigraph
- Modern Hitech
- C-Design Fashion
- F2iT
- Wilcom
- K3 Software Solutions
- PatternMaker Software
- Polygon Software
- SnapFashun Group
- Gerber Technology
- Optitex
- Lectra
- CLO3D
- Browzwear
Fashion Design and Production Software are used for projecting the sketches and ideas of a designer. The software allows the designed to save time and also to experiment with a design easily. The market is estimated to be driven by the increasing awareness among the population about trends in fashion and rising initiatives in textiles industry in various countries across the globe.
Despite the driving factors the lack of acceptance of technology by traditional designers are expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to the low demand for these software.
Growth Influencers:
Growing initiatives by government of various countries for the development of textile industry is expected to enhance the textile manufacturing process. In February 2021, the Government of Nigeria allocated USD 162 million for recovery and revitalize the textile industry in the country. Similarly, in 2016 the Government of India announced the New National Textile Policy with a package of around USD 894 million. Furthermore, in the U.S., a new fibres and textiles manufacturing innovation hub was established in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. in 2020. Through this innovation hub, over USD 2 billion were invested in manufacturing research and development. All these initiatives are expected to boost the demand for fashion design and production software.
The global Fashion Design and Production Software market report answers questions such as:
- What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?
- What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market during the assessment period?
- Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?
- What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?
- What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?
- What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?
- What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology
- Market Definition and Segmentation
- Assumptions and Acronyms
- Research Objective
- Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Trends
Chapter 4 Industry Analysis
- Regulatory and Standards Landscape
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Impact of Covid-19
Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
Chapter 6 Global Fashion Design and Production Software Market
Chapter 7 North America Fashion Design and Production Software Market
Chapter 8 Europe Fashion Design and Production Software Market
Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Fashion Design and Production Software Market
Chapter 10 Latin America Fashion Design and Production Software Market
Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Fashion Design and Production Software Market
