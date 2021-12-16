DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
The "Fecal Occult Testing Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fecal occult testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2027.
This report on global fecal occult testing market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global fecal occult testing market by segmenting the market based on test type, end use, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the fecal occult testing market are provided in this report.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Biohit Oyj
- EDP Biotech Corporation
- Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Epigenomics AG
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Quidel Corporation
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Market Drivers
- The Rising focus on Integrated Health Services
- Rising Geriatric Population
- Easy Availability of FOBT Devices at Online Retail Stores
Market Challenges
- High Cost
- Less Awareness
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.5 Assumptions
2. Key Insights
3. Global Fecal Occult Testing Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Fecal Occult Testing Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Fecal Occult Testing Market by Test Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Guaiac FOB Stool Test
5.3. Immuno-FOB Agglutination Test
5.4. Lateral Flow Immuno-FOB Test
5.5. Immuno-FOB ELISA Test
6. Global Fecal Occult Testing Market by End Use
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hospitals
6.3. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
6.4. Physician Office Laboratories
7. Global Fecal Occult Testing Market by Region
7.1. Introduction
8. SWOT Analysis
9. Porter's Five Forces
10. Market Value Chain Analysis
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Scenario
11.2 Company Profiles
