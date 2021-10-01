DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021--
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Sensors estimated at US$843.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the period 2020-2027.
Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$910.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $227.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Fiber Optic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$227.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$328.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured):
- Avantes B.V.
- Baumer Group
- Davidson Instruments Inc.
- EXFO Inc.
- FISO Technologies Inc.
- Halliburton
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Intelligent Fiber Optics Systems Corp.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- KVH Industries Inc.
- LUNA Innovations Inc.
- Micron Optics Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- O/E LAND Inc.
- Ocean Optics Inc.
- Optrand Inc.
- Prime Photonics
- Roctest Ltd.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Sensa
- Sensornet Ltd.
- Sensuron
- Weatherford International Ltd.
- Ziebel AS
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Fiber Optic Sensors - A Prelude
- Extrinsic and Intrinsic FOS
- Fiber Optic Sensing Replacing Legacy Technologies
- Recent Market Activity
- Fiber Optic Sensors Market - Fairly Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown
- Growth Opportunities Lie Amid Challenges
- Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth
- Outlook
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aerospace/Defense & Security - The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Opportunities in Military/Defense Sector - A Review
- Opportunities in Commercial Aerospace & Homeland Security
- Oil & Gas Exploration Industry - Fastest Growing End-Use Market
- A Look into Key Application Areas for Fiber Optics in Oil & Gas Industry
- Shale Gas Exploration Brightens Prospects for Fiber Optic Sensors in Oil & Gas Sector
- Structural Health Monitoring in Smart Structures - Building Opportunities for FOS in Civil Engineering Sector
- Blistering Pace of Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for FOS in Smart Structures Segment
- Industrial Sector - A Key End-Use Market
- Chemical Processing
- Telecom Sector - The Traditional End-Use Application Area
- Projected Rise in Automotive Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for Fiber Optic Sensors in Automotive Industry
- Electric Vehicles Presents Tremendous Scope for Implementation of Fiber Optic Sensors
- Energy Sector - A Growing End-Use Opportunity
- Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Bank on Emerging Niche Markets
- Leak Detection in Pipelines - A Growing Opportunity
- Robust Opportunities on Cards for FOS in Bio Medical Applications
- List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
- Test and Measurement - An Emerging Market Opportunity
- Select Trends and Prospects
- Dedicated Industry Efforts to Drive Market Prospects
- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors
- Market Segmentation
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Increasing Merger & Acquisition Deals Aimed at Product Development
- Sensuron Focused on Next Generation Sensors
- INNOVATIVE TRENDS AND RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
- Fiber Optics: A Complimentary Review
- Optical Fiber: Composition and Properties
- Optical Fiber Technology: Key Developmental Milestones
- FOS Technology: Emerging Trends
- Brief Historical Background
- Recent Advancements in FOS Technology
- Emerging Applications of FOS Technology
- Key Users of OFDR Technology
- Fiber Optic Sensor Innovations
- R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth
- Reducing Costs - A Priority for Sensor Manufacturers
- Standardization and Miniaturization - Key Focus Areas of Product Development Efforts
- Competent Products - A Boon for Fiber Optic Sensors
- Fiber Bragg Gratings - Useful for Space Structure Monitoring
- FBG Sensors for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers
- Fiber-Optic Electric Power Sensor Gains Widespread Popularity in Measuring Airplane Lightning Current
- New Fibers and Stretchable Optic Sensors: Imparting Dexterity to Robotic Hands
- Sensuron's Innovation in Liquid Level Measurement
- Innovations in High-Resolution Distributed Fiber Sensing Technology
- Physical Security Technology Systems Witness the Adoption of Fiber-Optic Vibration Sensors
- Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergoes Technology Evolution
- Fiber-Optic Methane Sensor Systems Comes to the Fore
- Fiber Optic Distributed Temperature Sensing Technology in Sensors Gains Prominence
- Fiber Optic Gyro Sensors Gain Prominence in High End Applications
- Optic Sensor Innovations Drive IoT and Wearable Device Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
