DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Filter Integrity Test Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The filter integrity test market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing expenditure on R&D activities.
Key Market Trends
Automated Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Filter Integrity Test Market
The automated segment is expected to be a dominant segment in the filter integrity test market, owing to the developing technology in the product and its advantages over manual. It involves no operator, thus minimal or no contamination whereas in manual filter tester handling of the equipment is totally dependent on operators and maintenance of record becomes difficult.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and is Expected to do the Same during the Forecast Period
The North American region is expected to hold a major market share in the global filter integrity test market, due to increasing investments in R&D activities related to pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. According to the Pharmaceutical Researchers and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) data of 2016, the United States has the highest share of around 58% in terms of R&D expenditure.
Furthermore, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the R&D expenditure was around 52,418 million USD in the United States. Hence, these factors are expected to impact positively on the filter integrity test market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals
4.2.2 Higher Spending in R&D Activities
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Testing
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Manual
5.1.2 Automated
5.2 By Test Type
5.2.1 Diffusion Test
5.2.2 Bubble Point Test
5.2.3 Pressure Test
5.2.4 Other Test Types
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Air Filters
5.3.2 Liquid Filters
5.4 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M
6.1.2 Donaldson Company
6.1.3 Eaton Corporation PLC
6.1.4 Filter Integrity Ltd
6.1.5 MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS INC.
6.1.6 Merck KGaA
6.1.7 Pall Corporation
6.1.8 PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.
6.1.9 Sartorius AG
6.1.10 ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do762u
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005229/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/21/2022 07:46 AM/DISC: 02/21/2022 07:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005229/en