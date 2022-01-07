DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Global FinTech Blockchain Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fintech blockchain market is projected to grow by $9.34 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 63% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by high compatibility with the environment of the financial services industry and faster transactions. The study identifies the rising cryptocurrency market cap and initial coin offering (ICO) as one of the prime reasons driving the fintech blockchain market growth during the next few years.
The market is segmented as below:
By Component
- Platforms
- Services
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fintech blockchain market vendors that include:
- Accenture PLC
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Also, the fintech blockchain market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
