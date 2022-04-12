DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2022--
The "Global Fitness App Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Fitness App market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2028.
Increasing Awareness for Health Development and Rising Degitaliztion to Anticipate the Market Growth
Fitness apps are highly anticipated applications used by different age groups and growing technological advancements. The rising demand for fitness apps owing to the increasing awareness among people for health development is expected to propel market growth in the future. The increasing use of smartphones and other such devices are subjected to huge growth and hence ultimately drive the market intensely in the forecast period.
However, the lower accuracy of these apps and paid premium versions of the fitness apps may restrain the market in the forecast period.
Exercise and Weight Loss Segment Dominated the Market
Based on type, the market is segmented as exercise and weight loss, activity tracker, and diet and nutrition. The exercise and weight loss market accounted for the largest market share due to the rising awareness about exercise and health. The increasing obesity rate among young people and teenagers also triggers the growth of the segment. The diet and nutrition segment is expected to show steady growth in the future. Based on the platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and others.
North America to Occupy the Largest Market Share
The North American segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the growing technological advancements in the region and the presence of various key players. The growing obesity rate and other chronic health diseases are expected to anticipate market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rising adoption of smartphones and growing urbanization across the region. Various healthcare setups and gyms setups across the Asia Pacific are some primary market drivers for the region. Europe to show steady growth in the market.
Players to Focus on Innovative Product Development
The global Fitness App market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR due to the presence of various companies including Adidas, Appster, Fitbit, Inc., FitnessKeeper, Azumio, Inc., MyFitnessPal Inc., Nike, Noom, Under Armour, Inc., Applico, and others which are developing new products to drive the market growth.
Scope of the Report
By Type
- Exercise and Weight loss
- Activity Tracker
- Diet and nutrition
By Platform
- Android
- iOS
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- Adidas
- Appster
- Fitbit, Inc.
- FitnessKeeper
- Azumio, Inc.
- MyFitnessPal Inc.
- Nike
- Noom
- Under Armour, Inc.
- Applico
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34wezc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005607/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY FITNESS & NUTRITION HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/12/2022 04:35 AM/DISC: 04/12/2022 04:36 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005607/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.