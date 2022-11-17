DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
The "Global Fixed LTE Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fixed LTE market is poised to grow by $56.26 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.26% during the forecast period. The report on the fixed LTE market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in public communication network operators and telecom vendors, increased LTE network deployment in emerging economies, and a positive outlook of FLTE compared with digital subscriber lines (DSL), fibers, and cables.
The fixed line market analysis includes solution segment and geographic landscape.
The fixed LTE market is segmented as below:
By Solution Segment
- LTE infrastructure
- Other Solutions
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
This study identifies the rising demand for high-speed networks as one of the prime reasons driving the fixed LTE market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of public safety LTE and increasing strategic alliances and product innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the fixed LTE market covers the following areas:
- Fixed LTE market sizing
- Fixed LTE market forecast
- Fixed LTE market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Solution
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AT and T Inc.
- Aztech Technologies Pte Ltd.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- GUANGZHOU V SOLUTION TELECOMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.
- Infinite Electronics Inc.
- MAXCOMM Co Ltd.
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- NETGEAR Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Sagemcom
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Technicolor SA
- Telefonica SA
- Telenet Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Telrad Networks Ltd.
- United States Cellular Corp.
- ZTE Corp.
- Zyxel Communications Corp.
