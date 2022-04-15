DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 15, 2022--
The "Global Flash Glucose Monitoring Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increase in popularity of smart medical devices and the surge in awareness towards fitness & wellness will help the industry gain the highest revenue shares in the coming years.
Sensor-Based Glucometer to Make Crucial Contribution to Growth of Global Flash Glucose Monitoring Market
Among the technology segments of the global Flash Glucose Monitoring market, the sensor-based sector is predicted to show significant growth in the future. This attributes to the better results observed by this technology and hence would help the industry grow in the forecast period.
Rising Investments to Benefit North American Market
North American countries such as the US are predicted to maximize their spending on technologies in the future. The market is expected to be dominated by North America in the forecast period. This is due to the higher availability of flash glucose monitoring system devices. The growth in the adoption of the newer technologies in the region would help the market to propel. The Latin American market is anticipated to experience steady growth whereas MEA predictable to be the least lucrative flash glucose monitoring system industry due to lower adoption.
Players to Focus on Flash Glucose Monitoring Market
The global Flash Glucose Monitoring market is expected to stay fragmented with the increase in the number of new entrants in the coming years. The major players include Senseonics, Abbott Laboratories, Animas, Dexcom, Glysens, Medtronic, Omnipod, Roche, and Ypsomed.
Scope of the Report
By Technology
- Sensor based
- Non-sensor based
By Modality
- Implantable
- Wearable
By End-User
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- SAMEA
Company Profiles
- Senseonics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Animas, Dexcom
- Glysens
- Medtronic
- Omnipod
- Roche
- Ypsomed
