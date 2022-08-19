DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022--
The "Global Flexible Hybrid Electronics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The flexible hybrid electronics market is poised to grow by $135.36 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.17% during the forecast period. The report on the flexible hybrid electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of medical pressure sensors and on-body health monitoring devices, new product launches, growing investments in R&D, and the commercialization of flexible hybrid electronics.
The flexible hybrid electronics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The flexible hybrid electronics market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Consumer electronics
- Automotive
- Medical and healthcare
- Energy and power
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the growing integration of IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible hybrid electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of mems with flexible hybrid electronics and usage of peel-and-stick sensors nodes for infrastructure monitoring will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the flexible hybrid electronics market covers the following areas:
- Flexible hybrid electronics market sizing
- Flexible hybrid electronics market forecast
- Flexible hybrid electronics market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ALMAX
- American Semiconductor Inc.
- AU Optronics Corp.
- Blue Spark Technologies
- Centre for Process Innovation Ltd.
- Cymbet Corp.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- E Ink Holdings Inc.
- Enfucell
- Flex Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Imprint Energy Inc.
- Jabil Inc.
- Kuen Yuh Machinery Engineering Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Memtronik
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics
- Xerox Holdings Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2fehx
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005178/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/19/2022 07:50 AM/DISC: 08/19/2022 07:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005178/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.