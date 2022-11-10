DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--
Demand for advanced batteries has increased greatly in recent years and the market for Flexible, Printed, and Solid-State Thin Film batteries will explode in the next decade in Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, flexible electronics, sensors and electric vehicle applications.
Given the increasing demands for flexible and wearable electronics, it is necessary to develop corresponding energy storage devices that are mechanically flexible, foldable and even stretchable. These emerging energy storage devices also need to be lightweight and have high electrochemical performance with a high energy density, high rate capability, and long cycling life.
Mass manufacturing of solid-state batteries, while in its infancy, will have a huge impact on the market for electric vehicles, allowing for enhanced safety, range and performance. As well as requiring characteristics such as low cost and high energy density and power density, battery requirements for new technologies include:
- small footprint (conventional batteries take up to 40% of the space of wearables and mobile phones)
- flexibility
- various form factors
- shape conformability
- easy integration with devices.
The Global Market for Flexible, Printed, and Thin Film Batteries 2023-2033 covers all the latest developments, key player activities, end user market applications and current and future trends.
Report content includes:
- State of market and technology developments for Flexible, Printed, and Solid-State Thin Film batteries, applications, future trends & opportunities and global players products and activities.
- Technologies covered include printed batteries, solid-state batteries, thin-film lithium batteries, 2D and 3D Micro-batteries, carbon-zinc batteries, stretchable batteries, rollable batteries, Fiber-shaped lithium-ion batteries, foldable batteries, cable-shaped batteries, thin flexible supercapacitors, transparent batteries.
- Global revenues by battery types and markets 2020-2033.
- Markets covered include wearables, electronic textiles, medical devices, diagnostics, implantables and skin patches, cosmetic, portable electronics, internet of things wireless sensor and connected device, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, smart cards, and smart labels for food packaging, supply-chain logistics etc.
- 124 in depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Addionics, Ateios Systems, Blackstone Resources AG, Blue Solutions, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Britishvolt, Factorial Energy, Ilika, ProLogium, QuantumScape, Sakuu, Solid Power, and Sparkz.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 SOLID-STATE THIN FILM BATTERIES
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Features and advantages
3.1.2 Technical specifications
3.1.3 Types
3.1.4 Microbatteries
3.1.4.1 Introduction
3.1.4.2 Materials
3.1.4.3 Applications
3.1.4.4 3D designs
3.1.5 Bulk type solid-state batteries
3.2 Shortcomings and market challenges for solid-state thin film batteries
4 FLEXIBLE BATTERIES (including stretchable, rollable, bendable and foldable)
4.1 Technical specifications
4.1.1 Approaches to flexibility
4.2 Flexible electronics
4.2.1 Flexible materials
4.3 Flexible and wearable Metal-sulfur batteries
4.4 Flexible and wearable Metal-air batteries
4.5 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries
4.5.1 Electrode designs
4.5.2 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries
4.5.3 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries
4.5.4 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries
4.6 Flexible Li/S batteries
4.6.1 Components
4.6.2 Carbon nanomaterials
4.7 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries
4.8 Flexible zinc-based batteries
4.8.1 Components
4.8.1.1 Anodes
4.8.1.2 Cathodes
4.8.2 Challenges
4.8.3 Flexible zinc-manganese dioxide (Zn-Mn) batteries
4.8.4 Flexible silver-zinc (Ag-Zn) batteries
4.8.5 Flexible Zn-Air batteries
4.8.6 Flexible zinc-vanadium batteries
4.9 Fiber-shaped batteries
4.9.1 Carbon nanotubes
4.9.2 Types
4.9.3 Applications
4.9.4 Challenges
4.10 Transparent batteries
4.10.1 Components
4.11 Degradable batteries
4.11.1 Components
4.12 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors
4.12.1 Nanomaterials for electrodes
4.13 Energy harvesting combined with wearable energy storage devices
5 PRINTED BATTERIES
5.1 Technical specifications
5.2 Lithium-ion (LIB) printed batteries
5.3 Zinc-based printed batteries
5.4 3D Printed batteries
5.5 Printed supercapacitors
6 MARKETS FOR FLEXIBLE, PRINTED AND THIN FILM BATTERIES
6.1 Internet of Things (IoT)
6.2 Health and wellness monitoring devices
6.3 Medical implantables
6.4 Skin patches
6.5 Smart Cards
6.6 RFID tags
6.7 Wearables
6.8 E-textiles
6.9 Automotive, Transport
6.10 Micro/Nano Electromechanical Systems (MEMS/NEMS)
6.11 Smart packaging
6.12 Foldable smartphones and displays
7 COMPANY PROFILES (124 company profiles)
