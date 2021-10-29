DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
The "Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe market reached a value of US$ 713.2 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe refers to a sub-atomic cytogenetic technique that uses fluorescent probes to visualize genetic materials. These probes are molecules that absorb light of a specific wavelength and emit light upon binding with a particular DNA/RNA sequence. They are used to identify structural and numerical abnormalities in chromosomes, therapeutic drug monitoring and the identification of rare genetic diseases. Locus specific, Alphoid/centromeric repeat and whole chromosome probes are some of the types of FISH probes that are being commonly used. They exhibit various advantageous properties, such as high sensitivity and accuracy in recognizing targeted sequences, direct application to both metaphase chromosomes and interphase nuclei and accurate visualization of hybrid signals at the single-cell level.
The increasing prevalence of various genetic and chronic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing requirements for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) testing and targeted therapies across the globe are also boosting the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used standard cytogenetic (cell gene) tests, FISH tests can identify minute genetic changes that are usually missed under the microscope. These probes are therefore widely used for the diagnosis, prediction of outcomes and clinical management of cancer and genetic disorders. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of FISH probes with higher sensitivity and accuracy, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the improving healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in biotechnology, are expected to drive the market further.
