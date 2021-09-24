DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
The "Foldable Display Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, OLED, AMOLED, Electronic Paper Display (EPD), and Others), By End-Use (Smartphone, Tablets, Notebook, Television, Wearable Display, And Others), By Industry Vertical, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing focus of manufacturers on development of innovative products in the electronics and semiconductors industry such as OLED technology and wearable devices are key factors driving market revenue growth.
Key highlights:
- Market Size - USD 268.9 Million in 2020
- Market Growth - CAGR of 53.2%
- Market Trends - Growing adoption of electronic paper display technology.
The global foldable display market size is expected to reach USD 8,772.3 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 53.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for consumer electronics, especially smartphones and tablets, coupled with rising disposable income of individuals in the developing economies, are factors expected to boost market growth to a significant extent.
The advent of high-end technology such as 5G Internet technology, and demand for advanced devices are factors expected to drive demand for foldable displays, thereby driving market growth.
Flexible OLED-display is expected to gain popularity among smartphone manufacturers, owing to product offerings such as innovative design, comparatively lighter, lower power requirement, thinner, and higher performance. These factors are expected to further drive growth of the global foldable display market.
High cost of foldable display, and hardware and software incompatibility challenge are factors that could hamper growth of the global foldable display market to some extent.
Some Key Findings From the Report:
- Among the technology segments, the organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, and is projected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.
- Among the industry vertical segments, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The automotive industry segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.
- The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to rapidly growing electronics industry, and increasing sales of smartphones, tablets, personal computers, laptops, television sets, etc.
- Companies profiled in the market report include LG Display Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Royole Corporation, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd, Applied Materials, Inc., C3Nano, Inc., Altenergy Power System, Inc., Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd, Xiaomi Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., and Visionox Technology Inc. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Foldable Display Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Foldable Display Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand of consumer electronics, especially smartphones
4.2.2.2. Rising innovations in the electronics and semiconductors industry
4.2.2.3. Rising disposable incomes
4.2.2.4. Growing popularity of OLED technology
4.2.2.5. Increasing popularity of wearable devices
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost
4.2.3.2. Expensive manufacturing process
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
Chapter 5. Foldable Display Market By Technology Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Foldable Display Market By End Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Foldable Display Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Foldable Display Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
- LG Display Co. Ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Royole Corporation
- Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co. Ltd
- Applied Materials Inc.
- C3Nano Inc.
- Altenergy Power System Inc.
- Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd
- Xiaomi Corporation
- BOE Technology Group Co.
- Visionox Technology Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9sxqw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005271/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/24/2021 08:28 AM/DISC: 09/24/2021 08:28 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005271/en