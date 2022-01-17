DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--

The "Foldable Phone Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent market study by this publisher on the foldable phone market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global foldable phone market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Display Size

  • Under 6 Inches
  • 6-7 Inches
  • 7-8 Inches
  • 8 Inches & Above

By RAM Capacity

  • 8 GB
  • 12 GB
  • 16 GB

By Storage

  • 256 GB
  • 512 GB

By Price Range

  • US$ 500-1,500
  • US$ 1,500-2,000
  • US$ 2,000 & Above

By Sales Channel

  • Hypermarket/ Supermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Multi-brand Stores
  • Independent Small Stores
  • Online Retailers
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Market Trends

Key Trends

  • the Proliferation of Smartphone, Coupled with the Growing Trend of Mobile Shopping
  • Patents of Innovative Mobile Designs
  • Growing Wireless Technology and Trend of Miniaturized Electronics
  • Increasing Usage of Stereo Bluetooth Technology with Noise-Cancelling Solutions
  • Global Expansion of the 5G Technology
  • Virtual Reality's Influence Will Grow
  • the Great Demand for the Smart Electronic Devices
  • Growing Adoption of Wireless Devices due to Advancements in Wireless Technology
  • Expanding Distribution Channels due to the Increasing Inflow of Costumers in Stores
  • Growing Demand for Premium Brands

Product Innovation Trends

  • Development of Stylish Mobile Smartphone
  • Companies Increasingly Spending on R&D and Stepping Up Innovation
  • Growing Consumer Interest in Multifunctional Products
  • Prominent Players are Now Diversifying into Other Profitable Segments
  • Companies are Focusing on Strengthening the Premium Market Leadership
  • Rise in Mergers & Acquisitions, Along with the Diversification of the Product Portfolios of Prominent Players
  • Innovative Technology in Mobile Smartphone and Smart Smartphone

Factors Fuelling Growth

  • Influx of Brands
  • Innovative Distribution & Marketing Strategies
  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • New Launches

Companies Mentioned

  • Samsung Group
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Xiaomi Corporation
  • Royole Corporation
  • Motorola (Lenovo Limited)
  • TCL Technology
  • LG Corporation
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Sony Group Corporation
  • AsusTek Computer Inc.
  • Energizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kzw7e.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005405/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 01/17/2022 11:37 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 11:37 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005405/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you