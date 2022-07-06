DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--
The "Forensic Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global forensic technologies market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.
The report provides revenue of the global forensic technologies market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2021 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global forensic technologies market during the forecast period.
The report includes a detailed executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global forensic technologies market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global forensic technologies market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global forensic technologies market. Key players operating in the global forensic technologies market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global forensic technologies market that have been profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered in the Forensic Technologies Market Report
- What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global forensic technologies market?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global forensic technologies market between 2017 and 2028?
- What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global forensic technologies market?
- Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for forensic technologies product providers?
- Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global forensic technologies market during the forecast period?
- Which are the leading companies in the global forensic technologies market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Forensic Technologies Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Product Overview
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.1.3. Key Market Indicators
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.3. Market Revenue Projections
4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. Technological Advancement
4.7. Regulatory Scenario
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services
5.1. Key Findings / Developments
5.2. Introduction & Definition
5.3. Market Value Forecast, by Services, 2017-2028
5.3.1. DNA Profiling
5.3.1.1. PCR
5.3.1.2. Y-STR
5.3.1.3. RFLP
5.3.1.4. Mitochondrial DNA
5.3.1.5. Others
5.3.2. Chemical Analysis
5.3.2.1. Mass Spectrometry
5.3.2.2. Chromatography
5.3.2.3. Spectroscopy
5.3.3. Biometric/Fingerprint Analysis
5.3.4. Firearm Analysis
5.4. Key Trends
5.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
6. Global Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, by Location
6.1. Key Findings / Developments
6.2. Introduction & Definition
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Location, 2017-2028
6.3.1. Laboratory Forensics (LIMS)
6.3.2. Portable Forensics (FaaS)
6.4. Key Trends
6.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Location
7. Global Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Policies and Regulations
7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
8. North America Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast
9. Europe Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Asia Pacific Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Latin America Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Middle East & Africa Forensic Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Competitive Landscape
- AB Sciex (Danaher Corporation)
- Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH
- Forensics Consulting Solutions
- Forensic Pathways
- GE Healthcare LifeSciences
- LGC
- Neogen Corporation
- NMS Labs
- Pyramidal Technologies Ltd
- SPEX Forensics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
