The "Global Forensic Technologies Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product, By Application, By Service, By Location - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global forensic technologies market size was valued at USD 14.78 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 16.61 billion in 2022 to USD 41.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.28% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global forensic technologies market is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in technology and increasing demand for accurate crime investigation tools. Forensic technologies encompass various disciplines, such as DNA profiling, fingerprint analysis, drug testing, and digital forensics.
These technologies aid law enforcement agencies and legal professionals in solving complex cases and ensuring justice. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by the rising need for effective forensic solutions worldwide.
Segments covered in this report
The Global Forensic Technologies market is segmented based on Product, Application, Service, Location, Techniques, and Region. Based on Product the market is segmented into Digital & Computer Forensics, Ballistic Forensics, DNA Testing, Biometrics, Others. Based on Service the market is segmented into Laboratory Forensics (DNA Testing, Drug Testing, Biometrics, Others), Forensic Consulting.
Based on Technique the market is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Capillary Electrophoresis, Next-Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis, Automated Liquid Handling Technology, Microarrays, Others. Based on Application the market is segmented into Pharmacogenetics, Biodefense & Bio-Surveillance, Judicial and Law Enforcement, Others.
Based on Location the market is segmented into Laboratory Forensic Technology, Portable Forensic Technology. Based on region the global Forensic Technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
Driver
The global market for forensic technologies is witnessing a significant emphasis on two areas: portable forensics and laboratory forensics. In 2021, laboratory forensics held a considerable share in the overall market.
This is primarily attributed to the reliable and efficient analysis conducted in laboratory settings, where samples can be evaluated without contamination, despite the inherent contamination of most evidence found at crime scenes.
The market is anticipated to experience growth fueled by the increased adoption of laboratory information management software (LIMS), which enables multiple tasks to be performed simultaneously in laboratory environments.
Restrain
Although there is an increasing demand for healthcare asset management solutions, the market growth might face certain limitations due to the high expenses associated with some Real-time location systems (RTLS) solutions.
Additionally, a lack of awareness and knowledge regarding the utilization of asset management software among individuals in developing countries is a substantial obstacle that hampers market growth in the projected period.
Trend
The market's upward trajectory is primarily influenced by a notable surge in violent crimes occurring worldwide. Recent research conducted by the United Nations reveals that approximately 464,000 individuals have fallen victim to intentional homicides. This translates to an estimated global homicide rate of 6.1 victims per 100,000 people. Notably, males account for around 90% of documented killings on a global scale.
This prevailing trend has also contributed to an increased demand for forensic services due to the rise in homicides, robberies, sexual assaults, and murders. Notably, the regions of North and South America have witnessed a substantial spike in crime rates, followed by Africa and Asia. These trends are projected to present development opportunities in the coming years.
Companies Mentioned
- GE Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- LGC Limited
- Danaher Corporation
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Forensic Technology WAI Inc.
- NMS Labs Inc.
- SCIEX
- Bruker Corporation
- Bode Technology
- Morpho (Safran)
- IDEMIA Group
- Qiagen N.V.
- NicheVision Forensics Co.
- Foster + Freeman Ltd.
- FLIR Systems Inc.
- Sirchie
- Firearm and Toolmark Examination Unit
- Forensic Pathology Services
