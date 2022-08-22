DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
The "Global Freight Visibility Platforms Market 2022: Frost Radar Report"
This report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.
Freight visibility platforms have transformed how logistics stakeholders manage their inbound and outbound shipments in light of the recent COVID-induced supply chain disruptions.
Globally, the need to streamline freight management systems and introduce real-time freight visibility is pressing. With the platforms' unique value propositions, enterprises can rely on predictive and dynamic intelligence to optimize transportation performance and end-to-end supply chain orchestration.
Intensifying focus on climate change and environmental sustainability leads enterprises to make cautious decisions about their product/service portfolio strategies and supply chain operations. These decisions have a direct impact on infrastructure and fleet modernization initiatives for smart mobility operations and enterprise sustainability targets.
Today's real-time freight visibility services represent a core element needed for shippers, logistics service providers, and other transportation value chain participants to restructure their operational strategy and boost their agility and supply chain resilience to mitigate challenging times.
Enterprises adopting visibility platforms is a nascent trend, whereby developed markets are contributing the most revenue to this emerging space. In particular, the adoption of Visibility-as-a-Service promises to deliver considerable added value to an organization's bottom line and will become an integral part of logistics execution systems in the next 3 to 5 years.
Companies to Action
- Blume Global
- FourKites
- MacroPoint
- project44
- Shippeo
- Sixfold
- TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson
- Trimble
