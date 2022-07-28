DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--
The "Global Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gallbladder cancer therapeutics market is poised to grow by $103.57 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44%
The market is driven by strong incidence of gallbladder cancer in developing countries, rising risk factors for gallbladder cancer, and advent of targeted therapy.
This study identifies the strong pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of immunotherapy and next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The gallbladder cancer therapeutics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gallbladder cancer therapeutics market vendors that include Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Also, the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8b5vc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005606/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/28/2022 08:23 AM/DISC: 07/28/2022 08:23 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005606/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.