The "Game-Based Learning Market By Component, By Deployment Model, By Game Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the game-based learning market was valued at $16.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $79.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.
Game-based learning refers to the borrowing of certain gaming principles and applying them to real-life settings to engage users. The motivational psychology involved in game- based learning allows students to engage with educational materials in a playful and dynamic way.
Moreover, game-based learning takes this same concept and applies it to teaching a curriculum. Students work toward a goal, choosing actions and experiencing the consequences of those actions. They actively learn and practice the right way to do things.
The result is active learning instead of passive learning. Technological advancements in game-based learning such as inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), increase in smartphone & internet penetration, and surge in demand for game-based learning solutions are some factors that drive the growth of game-based learning market.
However, high cost of implementation of game-based learning is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud for game-based learning market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the game-based learning market
Key Market Segments
By Component
- Solution
- Services
By Deployment Model
- On Premise
- Cloud
By Game Type
- AR VR games
- AI based games
- Location based games
- Assessment and evaluation games
- Training, knowledge and skill based games
- Language learning games
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Consumer
- Education
- Government
- Enterprises
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Mexico
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Allen Communication Learning Services
- Centrical
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cognitive Toybox Inc.
- Duolingo
- EI Design Pvt. Ltd.
- ELM Learning
- Filament Games
- Gametize
- G-cube
- Hurix Digital
- Learnbrite
- Learning Pool
- Schell Games
- StratBeans Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
- The Performance Development Group
- Toolwire Spaces Learning
