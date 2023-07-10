DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
The "Global Gamification Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Application, By End users, By Vertical, By Solution - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Gamification Market size was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 13.44 billion in 2022 to USD 123.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.99% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
Gamification is the application of game design principles and mechanics to non-game contexts to engage and motivate people to achieve their goals. It is a technique that has been increasingly adopted by businesses, educational institutions, and government organizations to enhance user engagement, productivity, and learning outcomes.
Driver
The growth of the gamification market is mainly driven by the increasing need for businesses to enhance user engagement and drive customer loyalty. Gamification techniques such as reward systems, badges, and leaderboards are being used by businesses to incentivize customers and employees to engage with their products and services.
Additionally, gamification is being used in education to improve student engagement and learning outcomes. The rising popularity of mobile gaming is also driving the growth of the gamification market.
Restraint
The gamification market is the lack of understanding about the effectiveness of gamification techniques. There is a lack of empirical evidence to prove the effectiveness of gamification in achieving desired outcomes, which makes it difficult for businesses to justify the investment required for implementing gamification.
Additionally, the high cost of developing and implementing gamification solutions is also hindering the growth of the market.
Market Trends
The gamification market is the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. These technologies can be used to create immersive gaming experiences that enhance user engagement and motivation. Another trend in the market is the use of gamification in healthcare to encourage healthy behavior and promote wellness.
Gamification is being used to develop mobile apps and wearable devices that track user behavior and incentivize them to adopt healthy habits. Lastly, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is also gaining popularity in the gamification market. AI and ML can be used to personalize gamification experiences for individual users, thereby enhancing their engagement and motivation.
Companies Mentioned
- Microsoft Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- Bunchball, Inc. (A part of BI WORLDWIDE)
- Badgeville, Inc. (A part of CallidusCloud)
- SAP SE
- Gigya, Inc. (A part of SAP SE)
- BigDoor, Inc. (A part of 500friends)
- Arcaris, Inc. (A part of Tango Card)
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- LevelEleven, LLC (A part of Accent Technologies)
- Mambo.IO, Inc.
- Faya Corporation
- Ambition, Inc.
- GamEffective
- Playlyfe
- Scrimmage
- Swift Shift
- PugPharm Productions, Inc.
- Kuato Studios
- Classcraft Studios Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41qz3h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710762846/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ELECTRONIC GAMES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/10/2023 11:44 AM/DISC: 07/10/2023 11:43 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710762846/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.