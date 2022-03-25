DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 25, 2022--
The gaming accessories are designed for customers for playing games that gives gamers enriched experience of playing games on their smartphones, computer, laptops, and gaming consoles. Some of the key gaming accessories include Gamepads, Gaming Keyboards, Gaming Mice, Joysticks, Gaming Headsets, and Virtual Reality Devices.
Market Drivers
The interactive entertainment sector is growing remarkably & it is continuously innovating new platforms to reach out gamers across the globe which is expected to accelerate the global gaming accessories market growth during this forecast period. The increase in adoption of smartphones will contribute the global gaming accessories market growth. Also, the increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) have also fueled the global gaming accessories market growth.
The increase in growth of e-sports has up-surged the demand for advanced gaming keyboards & gamepads which expected to propel the demand for gaming accessories over the forecast period. The product launch activities by key operating players will drive the market growth.
Market Restraints
High costs of gaming peripherals like DPI mouse & anti-ghost switches might act as major restraint which expected to hamper the global gaming accessories market growth during this forecast time period.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Gaming Accessories Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Gamepads
- Gaming Keyboards
- Gaming Mice
- Gaming Headsets
- Joysticks
- Virtual Reality Devices
By Device Type
- PC (Desktop and Laptop)
- Gaming Consoles
- Smartphones
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Sony Corporation
- Alienware
- Logitech International SA
- Razer Inc.
- Mad Catz Global Limited
- Turtle Beach Corporation
- Corsair Components Inc.
- Cooler Master Co. Ltd
- Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
- Dell
