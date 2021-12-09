DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
The "Gene Amplification Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gene Amplification Technologies estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period.
Medical & Pharma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Forensic & Identity Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $224.7 Million by 2026
The Gene Amplification Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$224.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.8% respectively over the analysis period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR. The US is the largest market due to technological advancements, high investments made in the infrastructure of healthcare, accessibility to government funds, extensive R&D in genetic testing, identification, and diagnostics of critical ailments.
Substantial growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific due to encouraging initiatives of governments of several nations aimed at developing healthcare infrastructure. Growing economies like India and China are anticipated to witness greater rates of growth due to lower cost, abundant skilled workers, increased researches, and supportive policies of the government towards setting up research.
Agricultural & Food Safety Segment to Reach $857.6 Million by 2026
Foodborne illnesses are a growing public concern in developed and developing countries. Increasing food consumption patterns and changing industry needs as per regulations are further steering growth for newer and faster food safety diagnostics. Rapid screening methods such as the PCR IMS, immunoassay, and ELISA-based methods, and traditional methods that include culture enrichment process and selective agar method are the major food safety testing technologies utilized.
In the global Agricultural & Food Safety segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$511.3 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.1 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude to Gene Amplification
- Gene Amplification Technologies Market Poised to Register Rapid Growth
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - The Most Widely used Gene Amplification Technology
- US Dominates the Gene Amplification Market
- Rise in COVID-19 Cases Drives the Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies
- COVID-19 and the Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Platforms
- Fighting the COVID-19 War with Molecular Diagnostics
- Introduction to COVID-19 Testing
- Diagnostic Tests
- Molecular Tests
- Antigen Tests
- Antibody Tests
- RT-PCR Emerges as an Effective Test to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
- RT-LAMP Assays Present Opportunity to Fast-Track and Push COVID-19 Testing
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth
- Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries
- Advances in Genome Sequencing to Spur the Gene Amplification Market
- Molecular Diagnostics Progress to Increase Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies
- Factors Driving Molecular Diagnostics Market
- Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth
- PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
- Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter
- List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Results in Increased Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies
- PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
- Emergence of LAMP as Alternative to RT-PCR
- Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature
- Burgeoning Geriatric Population - A Key Demand Driver for Gene Amplification Technologies
- Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
- Growing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
- Advent of Isothermal DNA Amplification Techniques
- Isothermal Amplification Method Gaining Traction in Field Applications
- Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification
- New CRISPR-Based System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
