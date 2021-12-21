DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2021--
The "Global General Laboratory Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The general laboratory equipment market is poised to grow by $8.63 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.89%
This study identifies the growing demand for automatic features in general laboratory equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the general laboratory equipment market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing demand from quality testing and research laboratories and the growing adoption of miniaturized products.
The report on the general laboratory equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The general laboratory equipment market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading general laboratory equipment market vendors that include Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Borosil Ltd., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Eppendorf AG, Mettler Toledo, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VITLAB GmbH.
Also, the general laboratory equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Instruments and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Laboratory consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avantor Inc.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Borosil Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Eppendorf AG
- Mettler Toledo
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- VITLAB GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5uikc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005560/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/21/2021 11:14 AM/DISC: 12/21/2021 11:14 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005560/en