The "General Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery, Cardiology, Ophthalmology), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global general surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 29.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.39%
The global general surgery devices market is projected to reach a substantial size of USD 29.9 billion by 2030, with a strong CAGR of 8.39%. Investing in this market presents an opportunity to capitalize on the expected growth and tap into its potential.
With the growing number of surgical procedures worldwide, driven by factors such as increasing awareness and patient affordability for plastic or reconstructive surgeries, the demand for general surgery devices is expected to rise. Investing in this market allows access to a growing customer base and potential revenue streams.
The field of general surgery is witnessing significant technological advancements, including the development of medical robots that assist surgeons. These innovative products offer several advantages, such as enhanced surgical precision, reduced blood loss, faster recovery times, and minimal scarring. Investing in this market provides an opportunity to benefit from these advancements and stay ahead of the competition.
Factors like an aging population and an increase in road accidents contribute to the rising need for effective treatment options, further driving the demand for general surgery devices. By investing in this market, investors can tap into the growing demand resulting from these demographic trends and contribute to improved healthcare outcomes.
Emerging economies are witnessing an increase in healthcare expenditure, indicating a greater focus on healthcare infrastructure and services. This investment trend creates a conducive environment for the growth of the general surgery devices market. Investing in this market allows investors to benefit from the rising healthcare spending and potential market expansion in these regions.
Key Findings
- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of key companies, and government initiatives
- The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to advancing technology, increasing investment, improving reimbursement scenarios, and growing medical tourism
- The disposable surgical supplies segment led the industry in 2022 owing to the high demand for disposable supplies, such as needles, syringes, and catheters
- The medical robotics & computer-assisted surgery devices segment is projected to register a CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to high investments in R&D, availability of technologically advanced products, and a rise in their adoption
- The orthopedic surgery segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the increased cases of bone diseases and the high geriatric population across the globe
- In 2022, the hospitals end-use segment accounted for the fastest revenue share during the forecast period
General Surgery Devices Market Trends
Market Driver Analysis
- Technological Advancements
- Increase In The Number Of Surgeries
- Increase In The Number Of Government Initiatives
Market Restraint Analysis
- Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Wound Closure Materials
- Pricing Pressure
Business Analysis
- Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
- General Surgery Devices Market - Pestle Analysis
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- General Surgery Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis (Based On Products, Regional Presence, And Recent Updates)
- General Surgery Devices Material: Qualitative Analysis
Company Profiles
- Medtronic plc
- Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc.
- Conmed Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Stryker
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
- 3M
