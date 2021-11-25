DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2021--
The "Genetic Counseling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global genetic counseling market to grow with a CAGR of 14.92% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global genetic counseling market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on genetic counseling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on genetic counseling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global genetic counseling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global genetic counseling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The rapid rise in the number of genetic counselors' workforce
- The rising demand for prenatal and preconception genetic support services in developed countries
2) Restraints
- Lack of awareness about genetic counseling
3) Opportunities
- Ongoing technological innovations, including improvements in lab tests and developments in genomics
Company Profiles
- Invitae Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Arup Laboratories
- Genome Medical
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- GeneMatters
- EasyDNA
- AT-GC
- Biron Health Group
- MyOncoPath
- GeneDx
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Genetic Counseling Market Highlights
2.2. Genetic Counseling Market Projection
2.3. Genetic Counseling Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Genetic Counseling Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Genetic Counseling Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Counseling Approach
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type of Service
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Genetic Counseling Market
4. Genetic Counseling Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Genetic Counseling Market by Counseling Approach
5.1. Integrated
5.2. Discretionary
5.3. Independent
6. Global Genetic Counseling Market by Type of Service
6.1. Risk Assessment
6.2. Pharmacogenomics
6.3. Other Genetic Counseling Services
7. Global Genetic Counseling Market by Application
7.1. Proactive Risk Assessment
7.2. GC for Intent-to-Treat Patients (ITT)
7.3. Prenatal and Preconception Care
7.4. Pediatric Care
7.5. Other Genetic Counseling Applications
8. Global Genetic Counseling Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Genetic Counseling Market by Counseling Approach
8.1.2. North America Genetic Counseling Market by Type of Service
8.1.3. North America Genetic Counseling Market by Application
8.1.4. North America Genetic Counseling Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Genetic Counseling Market
9.2. Companies Profiles
