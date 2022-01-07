DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Global Genome Sequencing Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global genome sequencing market will reach $24.37 billion by 2030, growing by 12.6% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the growing government funding to encourage genomics projects, the increasing of the incidence of the cancer and the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing, and the utilization of genomics in specialized or personalized medicine.
The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
Highlighted with 82 tables and 85 figures, this 165-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global genome sequencing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global genome sequencing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, End-user, and Region.
Based on Product (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)
- Consumables
- Sequencers & Software
- Service
Based on Technology (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Sequencing
- Microarray
- Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification
- Other Technologies
Based on Application (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)
- Diagnostics
- Oncology
- Reproductive Health
- Complex Disease Research
- Other Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Precision Medicine
- Agriculture and Animal Research
- Other Applications
By End-user (Annual Revenue in $M for 2019-2030)
- Academic & Research Centers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Consumer Genomic Service Providers
- Government Institutes
- Other End-users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players
- BGI
- Biomatters
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- DNASTAR
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Illumina, Inc.
- Macrogen Inc.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Oxford Nanopore Technology
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Qiagen
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgscjc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005444/en/
