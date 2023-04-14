DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 14, 2023--
The "Global GPS Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type , By Industry - Industry Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global GPS Market size was valued at USD 41.25 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 86.72 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2022-2028).
For a Global Positioning System (GPS) to give location and time information in all weather conditions, an unobstructed line of sight to four or more GPS satellites on or near the Earth is necessary. Internationally, GPS provides essential capabilities to users in the military, government, and commercial sectors. It is controlled by the American government, and anyone with a GPS device can use it.
The market for GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking devices is expanding as more organisations employ cutting-edge technology. Also, as e-hailing services are increasingly extensively used, it is projected that demand for cellphones with GPS capabilities would increase.
The market is expected to be driven by an increase in smart mobility applications throughout the estimated period, including navigation, fleet management, satellite road traffic monitoring, and others. The market for GPS (Global Positioning System) tracking devices is also expected to expand due to its smaller size, longer lifespan, and high return on investment.
Segments covered in this report
The Global GPS Market segmentation is based on type, industry, and region. Based on type the market is segmented into automotive telematics systems, consumer devices, advanced trackers, portable navigation devices, standalone trackers, and others. Based on the industry the market is segmented into construction, metals & mining, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on Region the global GPS market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Driver
Global positioning systems (GPS) are increasingly being used for navigation, which is the main driver of the market's growth. Also, it is predicted that during the projection period, growing smart transportation applications, including satellite road traffic monitoring, fleet management, and others, will promote market expansion.
IoT, 4G, and 5G, as well as big data, cloud computing, and sophisticated analytics tools, are likely driving the development of the market. Additionally, companies can use these technologies to collect and analyse location-based data, which enables them to provide more specialised services to their customers and better suit their needs. As a result, market expansion is predicted to accelerate going forward.
Restraint
Market restrictions are assumed to include the accuracy of location and the absence of network infrastructure in poor countries. Global positioning systems are anticipated to run into technical difficulties because of faulty clocks and shifting satellite orbits.
Such tight restrictions and regulations that prevent market expansion also apply to the licencing sector. The market for global positioning systems (GPS) is predicted to have difficulties throughout the forecast period due to licencing and regulatory approval.
Market Trends
Due to the growing demand for IoT, big data, 4G and 5G networks, and cloud computing, the market for global positioning systems (GPS) will soon have a wealth of lucrative opportunities. A variety of expansion opportunities will also be presented by the increasing demand for such cutting-edge technology items. Companies operating in the market may benefit from the rising demand for GPS in a variety of industrial applications.
Companies Mentioned
- Calamp (US)
- Orbocomm (US)
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc (US)
- Sierra Wireless (Canada)
- Hexagon (Sweden)
- Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., (China)
- Laird (UK)
- TomTom International BV (Netherlands)
- Meitrack Group (China)
- Teltonika (Lithuania)
- TomTom International BV. (Amsterdam)
- ATrack Technology Inc. (Taiwan)
- Verizon (US)
- Trackimo (US)
- Geotab Inc. (Canada)
