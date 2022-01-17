DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase Or Guanylyl Cyclase Or Gc) Activators - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators Understanding
The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators.
Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators Emerging Drugs
SB-206: Novan
SB206, is a topical antiviral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections. SB206 is currently being evaluated in B-SIMPLE4, a pivotal Phase III trial, for the treatment of treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus. It is being developed by Novan.
R-107: Radikal Therapeutics
R-107 is being developed by Radikal Therapeutics and is currently in Phase I for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It is administered intramuscularly.
Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators
There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators. The companies which have their Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Novan.
Phases
This report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical.
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators drugs?
- How many Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Guanylate Cyclase (Guanyl Cyclase or Guanylyl Cyclase or GC) Activators and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Novan Inc
- Radikal Therapeutics
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- Bayer
Key Products
- SB-206
- IW-3300
- R-107
- BAY 1101042
