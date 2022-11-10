DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--
The "Global Gut Health 2022 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in digestive health as they learn more about the gut microbiome and the vast health benefits connected to gut health.
This report takes a deeper look at the topic of gut health (globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries) to help companies better understand shopper motivations and attitudes, allowing them to connect more powerfully with their targets and bring market solutions faster and more profitably.
MARKETS INCLUDED:
- NORTH AMERICA: USA and Canada
- LATIN AMERICA: Brazil and Mexico
- EUROPE: France, Germany, UK, and Russia
- MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Nigeria
- SOUTH ASIA: India and Pakistan
- EAST ASIA PACIFIC: Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam
TOPICS COVERED:
The Digestive Health Landscape
- Digestive problems - concern & incidence:
- How concerned are shoppers about digestive problems?
- How many shoppers are personally affected by digestive problems?
- Health concerns plotted against health issues - Globally, where do digestive problems fall in comparison to 30+ health issues including issues like stress, tiredness, overweight/obesity, heart disease, etc.? How often are shoppers selecting foods/beverages to improve digestion?
- Which markets are most proactive?
- Globally, how does improved digestion rank vs. other health benefits shoppers are seeking out - such as boosting the immune system, managing weight, improving energy, healthy aging, etc.?
- How concerned are parents about the digestive health of their children? How many children are personally affected by digestive problems?
Global Gut Health Trends
- How important is the role that digestive health plays in overall physical health, daily energy levels, mood, etc.?
- How shoppers have changed in the following in the past years:
- How often are shoppers selecting foods/beverages to improve digestion? What is the change per country?
- How concerned are shoppers about digestive problems?
- How many shoppers are personally affected by digestive problems?
- How interested are shoppers in gut microbiome?
Gut Health Connections
- Awareness around the gut microbiome and how awareness varies around the world and by key demographics
- How interested are shoppers in the gut microbiome (how good and bad bacteria in your gut impacts your overall health)?
- Connections to Overall Health - How important is the role their digestive health plays in each of the following:
- Overall physical health
- Overall mental well-being
- Immune function
- Daily energy levels
- Weight management
- Mood
- Aging well
- Stress levels
- Physical appearance
- Ingredients for Gut Health
- Awareness, interest, and willingness to pay a premium of up to 10% more for key ingredients associated with digestive health:
- Fiber
- Whole grains
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Postbiotics
- The consumer connection: Which ingredients do consumers specifically link to digestive/gut health? (20+ ingredients evaluated)
Sizing the Digestive Health Markets
- Exploring the different types of consumers to better understand unmet consumer needs and identify opportunities for future gut health innovation. Groups are profiled globally and sized within each region and country.
We will uncover:
- How concerned they are about digestive problems?
- If Digestive problems personally affects them
- Top 20 health concerns ranked by group
How important is the role their digestive health plays in each of the following:
1. Overall physical health
2. Immune function
3. Overall mental well-being
4. Daily energy levels
5. Mood
6. Aging well
7. Stress levels
8. Weight management
9. Physical appearance
- How often they choose foods/beverages that provide protective, preventative health benefits?
- How often are they willing to make sacrifices for health?
Awareness, interest, and willingness to pay a premium of up to 10% more for key ingredients associated with digestive health:
1. Fiber
2. Whole grains
3. Probiotics
4. Prebiotics
5. Postbiotics
- If adding fiber or whole grain have become more important in their diet over the last year
- How important are high fiber and whole grain statements on labels?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4c6n7
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005900/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS HEALTH RETAIL FITNESS & NUTRITION
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/10/2022 11:56 AM/DISC: 11/10/2022 11:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005900/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.