The "Haematococcus Pluvialis Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this research report the haematococcus pluvialis market is projected to reach $189.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, this market is projected to reach 1,369.9 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the haematococcus pluvialis market across five major geographies, current market trends, recent developments, and the market size & forecast till 2030.
The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand for natural astaxanthin for nutraceuticals, growing natural food colorant's demand, and increasing awareness for clean-label products. However, the high production cost is expected to restrain the growth of this market.
The growing demand for natural astaxanthin and its use in poultry and aquaculture is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the complex production process for haematococcus pluvialis is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What is the value of revenue generated by the haematococcus pluvialis market?
- At what rate is the global demand for haematococcus pluvialis projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?
- What is the historical market size and growth rate for the haematococcus pluvialis market?
- What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at global and regional levels?
- What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?
- What impact does the current COVID-19 pandemic have on the haematococcus pluvialis market?
- Which product and application segments create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?
- What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the haematococcus pluvialis market?
- Who are the major players in the haematococcus pluvialis market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?
- What recent developments have taken place in the haematococcus pluvialis market? What impact have these strategic developments created on the market?
Scope of the Report:
by Product
- Astaxanthin Ingredients
- Astaxanthin Oleoresin
- Beadlets
- Whole Biomass Powder
- Water Dispersible Powder
- Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products
- Capsules/Softgels
- Tablets
by Application
- Nutraceutical
- Aquaculture and Animal Feed
- Cosmetics
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Natural Astaxanthin in the Nutraceuticals Industry
- Growing Demand for Natural Food Colorants
- Rising Awareness Regarding Clean-label Products
Restraints
- Undefined Regulatory Guidelines
- High Production Costs
Opportunities
- Growing Need for Natural Alternatives to Synthetic Astaxanthin
- Increasing Use of Natural Astaxanthin in Poultry and Aquaculture Feed
Challenges
- Complexities in Haematococcus Pluvialis Production
Trends
- Increasing Need for Self-grooming Products
Companies Mentioned
- E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India)
- Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)
- YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China)
- Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)
- Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)
- Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)
- DAESANG Corporation (Korea)
- Plankton Australia Pty Limited (Australia)
- Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co. Ltd (China)
- BlueBioTech Group (Germany)
- Algatechnologies Ltd. (A Part of Solabia Group) (Israel)
- AstaReal Group (Japan)
- Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co.,Ltd (China)
- Beijing Gingko Group (BGG) (U.S.)
- FENCHEM (China)
- PIVEG Inc. (U.S.)
- Algamo s.r.o. (Czech Republic)
- Algalif Iceland ehf. (Part of Sana Pharma Industries) (Iceland)
- Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. (Chile)
- BDI BioLife Science GmbH (Austria)
- AstaMAZ NZ LTD (New Zealand)
- FjordAlg AS (Norway)
- Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea & Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany)
- MC Biotech Sdn. Bhd. (Brunei Darussalam)
- Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Algicel Biotecnologia e Investigacao Lda (Portugal)
- Algae to Omega LLC (U.S.)
- Shaivaa Algaetech LLP (India)
- Astaxa GmbH (Germany)
