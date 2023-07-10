DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2023--
The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 6.43 billion in 2022 to USD 11.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global hand sanitizer market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 6.43 billion in 2022 to USD 11.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
The global hand sanitizer market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing awareness about hand hygiene, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizer products are available in various forms such as gel, foam, and liquid.
The rising demand for alcohol-based hand sanitizers, easy availability of products, and the convenience of using them are the major factors driving the market growth. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as hygiene and cleanliness continue to be a top priority for people worldwide.
Segments covered in this report
The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented based on the product, Type, Form and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into Foaming hand sanitizers, foaming instant hand sanitizers, instant hand sanitizer gels, and spray hand sanitizers.
Based on the Type, the Global Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented as Alcohol-Based, Non-Alcohol Based. Based on the Form, the Global Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented as Gel, Liquid and Foam. Based on Region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.
Driver
Governmental support for promoting hygiene products is a major driving force behind the growth of the industry. Various government programs have been implemented to promote personal hygiene and cleanliness, thereby assisting in the expansion of the market. An example of such a program is the "Seconds Save Lives, Clean Your Hands!" campaign launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2021 to increase public awareness about the importance of hand hygiene.
Additionally, growing recommendations from doctors and health associations regarding maintaining clean and healthy hygiene practices are raising awareness among individuals, leading to an increased demand for skin washing products. The expansion of infrastructure facilities, such as schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and residential facilities, is also contributing to market growth.
Retail outlets, shopping malls, and specialized stores are expanding their infrastructure, which will help to enhance the supply of personal care items and fuel market growth. Furthermore, the growing preference of consumers for scented beauty and personal care products is increasing the demand for aromatic hand cleansers, thereby further contributing to the market's growth.
Restrain
The market growth is facing a significant obstacle due to the widespread availability of substitute products such as soaps, shampoos, and oils, which results in reduced demand for hand cleansing products like sanitizers and washers. Additionally, the industry is expected to be impeded by the detrimental impacts of synthetic ingredients. Unforeseeable weather conditions like humidity and heavy rainfall are also predicted to affect the quality of skincare products, ultimately impeding the market's growth.
Trend
The global hand sanitizer market is experiencing a significant trend towards sustainable personal hygiene products. This shift is driven by consumers' preference for sustainable and herbal ingredients, such as aloe Vera and ocimum sanctum, to avoid skin irritations caused by alcohol-based hygiene items.
The market is also growing due to an increasing demand for organic personal care items, including naturally manufactured washers and cleansers. The rise of e-commerce and the widespread use of the internet is creating more opportunities for small businesses to expand their brand reach.
