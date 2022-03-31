DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
The "Hand Sanitizers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hand Sanitizers Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2027
The global market for Hand Sanitizers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Gel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
The Hand Sanitizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.
Spray Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR
In the global Spray segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles
- COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations
- While the World Economy Struggles Amidst COVID-19, Hand Sanitizer Sales Touch New High
- Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude
- Market Outlook
- Key Drivers Summarized
- Rising Consumer Awareness
- Introduction of High-Performance Products
- Launch of Green & Sustainable Solutions
- User-Friendly Solutions
- Market Restraints
- Gel-based Hand Sanitizers Occupy Major Share of Global Market
- Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position
- Hospital Sector Remains Primary End-User Segment
- Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers
- Developing Regions to Drive Gains
- Competition
- American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Best Sanitizers, Inc.
- Byotrol plc
- GOJO Industries, Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Lion Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
- SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.
- Skinvisible, Inc.
- The Clorox Company
- Unilever plc
- Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.
- Zep, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Alcohol Distilleries Eye Hand Sanitizer Business
- Select Few Sanitizers Produced and Distributed by Distilleries
- Small Companies Flock the Sanitizers Market
- Supply Chain Disruptions to Amplify Hand Sanitizer Shortages
- Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth
- Perfumeries and Fashion Brands Reconfigure Production Lines to Boost Supply of Hand Sanitizers
- Manufacturers Repurpose Production Units to Fulfill Swelling Demand
- Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous
- Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
- Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
- Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants
- Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market
- Effectiveness of Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers
- Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions
- Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes
- Retail Segment: Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution
- Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform
- Issues & Challenges
- Studies Claim Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens
- Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria
- Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers
- Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern
- Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
- Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- Covid-19 Spikes Demand for Hand Sanitizers
- Companies Shift Production to Hand Sanitizers to Address Local Demand
- Breweries and Distilleries Step Up to Push Hand Sanitizer Production
- Federal Government Offers Support to Escalate Hand Sanitizers Output to Mitigate Spread of COVID-19
- FDA Guidance for Hand Sanitizers during COVID-19 Crisis
- TTB Guidance for Hand Sanitizers
- Impact of CARES Act
- FDA Grows Focus on Labeling Claims
- Flu and Other Pandemics Generate Peak Demand for Hand Sanitizers
- Eco-friendly Products Find Increasing Adoption
- Back-to-School Season Spell Opportunities
- CDC and WHO Guidelines Anchor Widespread Adoption of Hand Sanitizers
- Aging Population: A Significant Demand Booster
EUROPE
- Chemical Companies Convert European Manufacturing Facilities to Board Hand Sanitizer Train
- Fashion and Perfume Entities Step in to Produce Hand Sanitizers
ASIA-PACIFIC
- Hand Sanitizers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
- Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Dynamic Market for Hand Sanitizers
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aleiab.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005894/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/31/2022 12:52 PM/DISC: 03/31/2022 12:52 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005894/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.