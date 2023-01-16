DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023--
The "Global Haptics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The haptics market is poised to grow by $7,523.18 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The report on the haptics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of HD haptics, demand for interactive sensory experience, and increased demand for in-car infotainment services.
The haptics market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Consumer electronics
- Automotive and Transportation
- Others
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the evolution of smart material actuator technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the haptics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of ultrahaptics and the integration of haptics with driver-state monitoring systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the haptics market covers the following areas:
- Haptics market sizing
- Haptics market forecast
- Haptics market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading haptics market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., Force Dimension, HAPTION SA, IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp, OSRAM GmbH, Precision Microdrives Ltd., SMK Corp., Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Ultraleap Ltd. Also, the haptics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Executive Summary:
The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global haptics market: 3D Systems Corp, AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., Force Dimension, HAPTION SA, IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp, OSRAM GmbH, Precision Microdrives Ltd., SMK Corp., Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Ultraleap Ltd.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the evolution of smart material actuator technologies.`
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the adoption of HD haptics.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems Corp
- AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- Alps Alpine Co. Ltd
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd.
- Force Dimension
- HAPTION SA
- IMAGIS Co. Ltd.
- Immersion Corp.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corp
- OSRAM GmbH
- Precision Microdrives Ltd.
- SMK Corp.
- Synaptics Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
- Ultraleap Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkwif3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005320/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/16/2023 08:07 AM/DISC: 01/16/2023 08:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005320/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.