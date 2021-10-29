DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
The "Hardware Wallet Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hardware wallet market was valued at USD 202.40 million in 2020. It is expected to be valued at USD 877.69 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of approximately 29.24% over the forecast period (2021-2026).
The rapidly growing demand for cryptocurrency during the pandemic has positively influenced the market for the hardware wallet. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin are gradually making a transition from uncertain investment instruments to payments. There is growing attention to payment habits and the financial life cycle, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more calls for dematerialization of payments.
Key Highlights
- Hardware wallets are the physical devices that store private keys for cryptocurrencies offline in an encrypted device. Private keys in these wallets are required while spending cryptocurrencies, and the wallets enable traders to store the keys safely while protecting the information.
- With the expansion of the cryptocurrency market in December 2017, numerous new users gained knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency and started exploring the same. Thus, there has been a significant rise in blockchain and cryptocurrency wallet users. According to a survey conducted by Blockchain.com in 2021, there are more than 68.42 million blockchain wallet users. This number is expected to grow further as mobile accessibility improves rapidly.
- Companies producing hardware wallets are experiencing an exponential increase in demand. With an increase in the number of people owning multiple cryptocurrencies, the demand for wallets is also increasing. The flexibility offered by these solutions, compared to software, web wallets, and paper wallets, impacts the growth of the market studied.
- Indiegogo launched HooFoo, the first app and hardware combination wallet that secures and simplifies cryptocurrency transactions. The recent numerous Bitcoin exchange hacks have driven the company to invent a safer cold storage Bitcoin wallet for cryptocurrency.
- Further, in February 2021, NEM Group and the NEM ecosystem announced that Ledger's Nano S and Nano X hardware wallets now support the NEM NIS1 XEM token and are expected to support the XYM token on the launch of Symbol by NEM. The integration allows users to safely hold XEM and XYM assets by owning and securing their private keys with their ledger hardware wallets while using the NEM Nano Wallet to manage their tokens.
- Further, companies are gradually focusing on adding an extra layer of security to their products. For instance, in March 2021, the Goldpac Group selected IDEX Biometrics as its technology partner for its digital currency project in China. The company now plans to deploy IDEX's fingerprint sensors in a new hardware-based digital wallet that may be compatible with the country's new Digital Currency/Electronic Payment (DC/EP) program. DC/EP is essentially a digital version of the fiat CNY.
- Furthermore, some jurisdictions have gone further and imposed restrictions on investments in cryptocurrencies, the extent of which varies from one jurisdiction to another. Some countries (Algeria, Morocco, Nepal, Pakistan, Bolivia, and Vietnam) have banned all activities involving cryptocurrencies.
Competitive Landscape
The hardware wallet market is highly consolidated due to several global and regional players vying for attention in a somewhat contested market space. As the market studied poses low barriers to entry for new players, several new entrants have gained traction in the market by offering products that are rich in features at competitive prices. The market studied is characterized by increasing product penetration levels, moderate/high product differentiation, and high levels of competition. Some of the recent developments in the market are:
- April 2020 - ShapeShift acquired Portis, an Israeli startup that built the leading Web3 wallet SDK for developers of crypto applications to integrate wallet functionality into their product.
- March 2020 - CoolBitX Limited received USD 16.75 million in its Series B funding round, led by Japan's financial group SBI Holdings, with participation from the National Development Fund of Taiwan, Korean crypto exchange BitSonic, and another Japanese financial group Monex. With this funding, CoolBitX lays down its strategy of expanding the Sygna product line's presence beyond the APAC region as the first-to-market FATF-compliant solution for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) around the world. ?
