The "Headphones / Earphones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Headphones / Earphones Market to Reach $147.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Headphones / Earphones estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$147.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.1% CAGR and reach US$88.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.5% CAGR
The Headphones / Earphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 18.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Headphones / Earphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 201 Featured)
- Apple Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- GN Store Nord A/S
- Harman International Industries, Incorporated
- Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG
- Skullcandy.com
- Sony Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpii9a
