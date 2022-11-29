DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--

The "Headphones / Earphones: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Headphones / Earphones Market to Reach $147.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Headphones / Earphones estimated at US$38.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$147.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 23.1% CAGR and reach US$88.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.5% CAGR

The Headphones / Earphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 18.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Headphones / Earphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 201 Featured)

  • Apple Inc.
  • Bose Corporation
  • GN Store Nord A/S
  • Harman International Industries, Incorporated
  • Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG
  • Skullcandy.com
  • Sony Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

