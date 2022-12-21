DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
The "Global Health Insurance Exchange Market (2022-2027) by Type, Phase, Component, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Health Insurance Exchange Market is estimated to be USD 6.04 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.04%
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- PPACA/Obamacare Reforms
- Federal Grants Boosting
- Rising Demand for Reduction in Healthcare Costs to Propel Growth
Restraints
- High Costs
- Complex Set of Technologies
Opportunities
- Private Exchanges Providing Great Market Potential
- Demand for Private Cloud-Based Architecture and Services Will Accelerate HIX Growth
Challenges
- Building Consumer Awareness about Exchanges
- Ensuring Privacy & Security
Market Segmentations
The Global Health Insurance Exchange Market is segmented based on Type, Phase, Component, End User, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Public Exchange, and Private Exchange.
- By Phase, the market is classified into Pre-implementation Services, Implementation/Exchange Infrastructure Delivery, Program Management and Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V)/Quality Assurance (QA), and Operations and Maintenance.
- By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Services, and Software.
- By End User, the market is classified into Government Agencies, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), Brokerage Firms, & Consultancies, and Health Plans/Payers.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Health Insurance Exchange Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Health Insurance Exchange Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Health Insurance Exchange Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, By Type
7 Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, By Phase
8 Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, By Component
9 Global Health Insurance Exchange Market, By End User
10 Americas' Health Insurance Exchange Market
11 Europe's Health Insurance Exchange Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Health Insurance Exchange Market
13 APAC's Health Insurance Exchange Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture, PLC
- CGI Group, Inc.
- Connecture, Inc.
- Cognosante, LLC
- Deloitte
- Hcentive, Inc.
- Infosys
- Maximus
- Oracle Corp.
- Xerox Corporation
- Nous Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.
- Optum, Inc.
- Ebix, Inc.
- Wipro, Ltd.
- NebuLogic Technologies
