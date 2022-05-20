DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 20, 2022--
The "Global Healthcare Barcode Printer Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A barcode printer is a type of electronic device which is typically utilized for printing barcode tags, or labels that can further attached to objects. This technology mainly uses direct thermal or thermal transfer techniques to apply in ink labels. Direct thermal barcode printers are less expensive as compared to others. In healthcare sector barcode printer are used for clinical and non-clinical application.
The healthcare barcode printer market has gaining popularity owing to its clinical application and non-clinical application. It is expected to boost the global healthcare barcode printer market growth. This technology offer error-free data collection as well as improved patient safety.
Thus, the increase in need to reduce medication errors and related healthcare expenditure is positively influence the market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and increase in government legislations on the use of barcode technology are expected to propel the global healthcare barcode printer market growth. Moreover, Increase in demand from barcode printer in chemical as well as healthcare industry expected to fuel the market growth in near future.
Stringent rules and regulations on various raw material used in healthcare barcode printer is major restraint for market which is expected to hinder the global healthcare barcode printer market growth during this forecast timeline.
Companies Mentioned
- Bluebird Inc
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- Toshiba Tec Corporation
- Sato Worldwide
- Jadak
- Honeywell International Inc
- Godex
- Datalogic S.P.A
- Cognex Corporation
- Code Corporation
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Dot Matrix Printer
- Laser Printer
- Ink Jet Printer
- Thermal Printer
By Application
- Clinical application
- Non-Clinical Application
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Healthcare Barcode Printer Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
