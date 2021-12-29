DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global healthcare e-commerce market.
The global healthcare e-commerce market is expected to decline from $352.23 billion in 2020 to $346.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $643.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Exactcare Pharmacy
- Flipkart Pvt. Ltd.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- eBay Inc.
- Remdi SeniorCare
- Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd.
- McCabes Pharmacy
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
- CVS Health
- FSA Store
- Kroger Co.
- Doc Morris
- Netmeds
- MedLife
The healthcare e-commerce market consists of sales of healthcare products and their related services. E-commerce is also known as internet commerce or electronic commerce and refers to the sales and purchase of goods and services using the internet. It enables healthcare institutions, hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to purchase medical equipment and supplies through online channels. Healthcare e-commerce includes buying and selling medical devices and drugs and offers advantages such as convenience, lower prices & discounts, a wide range of products, replacement & refund policies, reviews & feedbacks, and quality certifications.
The healthcare e-commerce market covered in this market is segmented by type into drug, medical devices. It is also segmented by application into telemedicine, caregiving services, medical consultation.
The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Stringent regulations and cybersecurity laws are expected to limit the growth of healthcare e-commerce market during the period. According to e-retailing laws and regulations in India, e-retailing companies hit hard by the policy for e-commerce in India including the healthcare e-commerce industry. Moreover, healthcare-related e-commerce platforms are mandated to make their cybersecurity infrastructure resilient and robust. The online pharmacies and telemedicine must comply with the techno legal regulations together with making their websites cyber secure. Therefore, stringent regulations imposed by various country governments are likely to restraint the growth of the healthcare e-commerce industry market over the approaching years.
Increasing consumer spending on medical products coupled with rising internet penetration is to contribute higher demand for the healthcare e-commerce market in the upcoming years. Growing demand for healthcare products and high internet penetration is enabling people to switch to online products, which in turn are creating higher demand for online healthcare products.
The launch of new healthcare applications for connecting doctors and patients directly is a leading trend driving the healthcare e-commerce market. In December 2019, XcelTech Group, a software and mobile app development company known for delivering excellence in IoT technology, and engaging mobile applications, announced the launch of a new healthcare platform, MyCare Softech Private Limited, a personalized healthcare assistance app. MyCare apps connect patients to doctors through a secure mobile application. Therefore, the launch of new healthcare applications is likely to shape the growth of the healthcare e-commerce market in the near future.
