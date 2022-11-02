DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
The "Healthcare Machine Vision System Market By Product Type, By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the healthcare machine vision system market size was valued at $617.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.
Machine vision in the healthcare sector is used to offer imaging-based automatic inspection and analyze the image for applications such as process control and robotic guidance.
For the purpose of analysis, the healthcare machine vision system market scope covers segmentation based on product type, type, application, and region. The report provides information on various product types, including MV cameras with host PC, smart cameras, and vision-based barcode readers.
Furthermore, the different types of vision systems discussed in the report are 1D, 2D, and 3D. The applications covered in the study include Vitro diagnostics, access tracking, surgical, patient monitoring, microscopy (histopathology), and drug dispensing. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of healthcare machine vision systems across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests future growth opportunities.
The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder.
Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain the intense competition in the industry.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the healthcare machine vision system market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Healthcare machine vision system market opportunities.
- Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- An in-depth analysis of the healthcare machine vision system market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players
Key Market Segments
By Product Type
- MV camera with host PC
- Smart camera
- Vision-based barcode readers
By Type
- 1D
- 2D
- 3D
By Application
- In vitro diagnostics
- Access tracking
- Surgical
- Patient monitoring
- Microscopy (Histopathology)
- Drug dispensing
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Basler AG
- BAUMER
- Cognex Corporation
- FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.
- KEYENCE
- Omron Corporation
- SONY CORPORATION
- TELEDYNE GROUP
- TKH Group n.v.
- JADAK
