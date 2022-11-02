DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The healthcare middleware market is poised to grow by $1.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. The report on the healthcare middleware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising amount of healthcare data, increasing adoption of EHRs, and growing demand for middleware from healthcare providers.
The healthcare middleware market analysis includes type, deployment, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.
The healthcare middleware market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Communication middleware
- Integration middleware
- Platform middleware
- Others
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Hybrid
By End-user
- Healthcare providers
- Life science organizations
- Healthcare payers
- Clinical laboratories
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare middleware market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in integration with mobile devices and the rising application of big data in healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the healthcare middleware market covers the following areas:
- Healthcare middleware market sizing
- Healthcare middleware market forecast
- Healthcare middleware market industry analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ascom Holding AG
- Axiom Software Solutions Ltd.
- BYG Informatique SAS
- Epic Systems Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Informatica LLC
- International Business Machines Corp.
- InterOperability Bidco Inc.
- InterSystems Corp
- Oracle Corp.
- Orion Health Group Ltd.
- Software AG
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- Vayu Inc.
- Zoeticx Inc.
- Microsoft Corp
