The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.23 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.64%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Healthcare Middleware Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Athenahelath, Inc., Connexall USA, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Fujitsu Ltd., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc, etc.
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentations
- By Type, the market is classified into Communication Middleware, Platform Middleware, and Integration Middleware.
- By Deployment Models, the market is classified into On-Premise Models, Cloud-Based Models, and Hybrid Models.
- By Application, the market is classified into Clinical Applications, Financial Applications, and Operational & Administrative Applications.
- By End User, the market is classified into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Science Organizations, and Clinical Laboratories.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Big Data in Healthcare
- Rising Need for Data Interoperability
- Increasing Utilization of Smart Devices
Restraints
- Data Security Concerns Related to Hosting Data on the Cloud
Opportunities
- Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market
- Growing Adoption of EHR
Challenges
- Concerns Regarding Inaccurate and Inconsistent Data
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Ascom Holding AG
- Amplion Clinical Communications, Inc.
- Athenahelath, Inc.
- BlueWare, Inc.
- Cerner Corp.
- CompuGroup Medical AG
- Connexall USA, Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Epic Systems Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GE Healthcare
- IBM Corp.
- Informatica LLC
- Intersystems Corp.
- Infor Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Microsoft Corp.
- McKesson Corp.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Software AG
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc.
- Vocera Communications, Inc.
- Zoeticx, Inc.
