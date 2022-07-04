DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2022--
The "Global Hearing Aid Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hearing Aid Market is poised to grow by $ 3.72 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The market is driven by global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss, growth in use of binaural hearing aids, and growing focus on compliance with industrial standards.
This study identifies the increase in development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the hearing aid market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of IoT integrated devices with additional features and growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The hearing aid market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The hearing aid market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Hearing aids
- Hearing implants
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
By the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amplifon Spa
- Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Demant AS
- GN Store Nord AS
- MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH
- Rion Co. Ltd.
- Sonova Holding AG
- Starkey Laboratories Inc.
- WS Audiology AS
