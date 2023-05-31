DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
The "Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market by Type, Payload Capacity, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global heavy payload robotic arm market size reached US$ 12.46 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.71 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.94% during 2022-2028.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Ellison Technologies Inc. (Mitsui & Co.
- Ltd.)
- FANUC Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- KUKA AG (Midea Group)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Stellantis N.V.
- Vulcan Engineering Co.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
The increasing sales of luxury vehicles, the growing concerns for labor safety, and the integration of advanced technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.
Heavy payload robotic arm is capable of performing heavy-duty tasks, such as picking and placing, machine loading, drilling, palletizing, and spraying. It is manufactured using high-strength materials, including steel, aluminum, and composites, to withstand high forces or torques. It is equipped with force sensing, load balancing, and collision avoidance features to handle heavy payloads safely and accurately.
It aids in reducing the risk of injuries to human workers by performing tasks that would be dangerous to employees. It is generally used for loading and unloading heavy materials on trucks or conveyors, assembling heavy components, welding large structures, and machining heavy parts. At present, the heavy payload robotic arm can be customized to meet the requirements of different industries.
There is an increase in the adoption of heavy payload robotic arms in the automotive industry for manufacturing different components of vehicles and improving the productivity of workers. This, coupled with the rising sales of luxury vehicles on account of inflating income levels, represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market around the world.
Moreover, the growing concerns for labor safety and the increasing need for minimal operational costs are influencing the market positively. In addition, heavy payload robotic arms are employed in the construction industry to load and unload construction materials. This, along with the increasing construction activities in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces, is favoring the market growth.
Apart from this, the rising utilization of heavy payload robotic arms in the agriculture industry to perform tasks, such as planting or harvesting crops and handling and transporting livestock, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, there is an increase in the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), sensors, and control systems in the heavy payload robotic arms to improve their accuracy and efficiency.
They also enable measuring and controlling the forces and movements involved in handling heavy loads and performing tasks with high precision. This, coupled with the advent of heavy payload robotic arms that can be operated remotely to perform tasks in hazardous environments, is creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global heavy payload robotic arm market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, payload capacity, and end user.
Type Insights:
- Articulated
- Cartesian
- SCARA
- Cylindrical
- Others
The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the heavy payload robotic arm market based on the type. This includes articulated, cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, and others. According to the report, articulated represented the largest segment.
Payload Capacity Insights:
- 500-700 Kg
- 701-1,000 Kg
- 1,001-3,000 Kg
- 3,001 Kg and Above
A detailed breakup and analysis of the heavy payload robotic arm market based on the payload capacity has also been provided in the report. This includes 500-700 Kg, 701-1,000 Kg, 1,001-3,000 Kg, and 3,001 Kg and Above. According to the report, 500-700 Kg accounted for the largest market share.
End User Insights:
- Automotive
- Machinery
- Mining
- Others
The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the heavy payload robotic arm market based on the end user. This includes automotive, machinery, mining, and others. According to the report, automotive represented the largest segment.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global heavy payload robotic arm market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global heavy payload robotic arm market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- Which countries represent the most attractive heavy payload robotic arm markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the payload capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What is the competitive structure of the global heavy payload robotic arm market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global heavy payload robotic arm market?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwa1sf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005791/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ROBOTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/31/2023 11:53 AM/DISC: 05/31/2023 11:50 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005791/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.