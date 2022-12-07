DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022--
The "Hemodialysis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By End-Use, By Dialysis Type, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Hemodialysis market size is expected to reach USD 136.86 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into the current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
ESRD and CKD have one of the greatest overall costs and healthcare service burdens. Renal failure and chronic kidney disease are becoming more common, which is one of the main drivers of market expansion. When one or both kidneys permanently stop functioning adequately, a patient has end-stage renal disease (ESRD), which necessitates long-term renal infusion therapy or a kidney transplant. Therefore, increasing ESRD prevalence is increasing the financial burden of kidney disorders globally and is a major driver of rising service revenue.
Further, it is anticipated that there will be a rise in the market demand for dialysis care due to the rising incidence of ESRD globally. As per the USRDS estimates, the highest prevalence of managed end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in 2018 was found in Jalisco, Mexico (594 pmp), Hungary (508 pmp), Taiwan (523 pmp), and the United States (395 pmp).
Also, diabetes is a key contributor to ESRD globally. In 2018, diabetes was a contributing factor in more than half of all cases reported of treated ESRD in Singapore (66.4%), Malaysia (66.2%), Qatar (63.9%), and Hong Kong (52.0).
The rising prevalence of diabetes has increased ESRD, which has raised the market demand for dialysis and is the factor propelling the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there are currently 537 million persons living with diabetes worldwide.
In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to support the market's expansion during the coming years. This is primarily because of the active recommendations made by government agencies to perform surgery on COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition.
The Indian Government released guidelines regarding the dialysis process for COVID-19 patients, such as the state should designate and identify one facility with an adequate portion of trained staff, dialysis machines, water treatment systems, and other support types of equipment as a precaution in case the Covid-19 pandemic spreads further.
Hemodialysis Market Report Highlights
- Home care segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the rise in market demand and increase in at-home healthcare consciousness among dialysis patients.
- Hemodialysis segment accounted for a significant revenue share. The need for hemodialysis is also being driven by the clinical advantages of this technique, such as the shorter process time and acceptance of the arteriovenous fistula (AV Fistula).
- Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. The high incidence of diabetes and hypertension, the existence of high discretionary money, and the high adoption rate of technologically improved items are all contributing to these developing reasons.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing number of ESRD patients
- Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension
Restraints and Challenges
- Risks and complications of dialysis
Companies Mentioned
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- AWAK Technologies Inc.
- Allmed Medical Care Corporation
- AngioDynamics LLC
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton Dickinson & Company
- Baxter International
- Dialife S.A.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Hemoclean Co. Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nipro Corporation
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Outset Medical Inc.
- Quanta Dialysis Technologies
- Toray Medical Co. Ltd.
- Teleflex Inc.
The publisher has segmented the hemodialysis market report based on product, dialysis type, end-use, and region:
Hemodialysis, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Device
- Machine
- Dialyzer
- Water treatment system
- Others
- Consumables
- Bloodline
- Concentrates
- Catheters
- Others
- Services
Hemodialysis, Dialysis Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Hemodialysis
- Conventional hemodialysis
- Short daily hemodialysis
- Nocturnal hemodialysis
- Peritoneal dialysis
- Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)
- Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)
Hemodialysis, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Home-based
- Hospital-based
Hemodialysis, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
