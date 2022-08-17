DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
The "Hemophilia Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis (2019 - 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, the incidence of hemophilia has witnessed an uptick over the past few years. Classified as a rare disease, hemophilia occurs due to the absence/lack of a protein known as a clotting factor. It is divided into three main types namely, Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Acquired Hemophilia.
Owing to the increase in the incidence of hemophilia and the growing prevalence of blood clotting diseases in the adult population, healthcare professionals (HCPs) are highly driven to develop novel therapeutics to treat hemophilia.
This trend is extremely viable for the global hemophilia treatment market as it has opened sound business opportunities for manufacturers across international markets. In the near future, innovation in hemophilia treatments, development of new procedures, and sound hemophilia awareness programs are poised to strengthen the global hemophilia treatment market, enabling it to reach a total market value of US$ 21, 349 million by 2027.
Key Insights and Trends Across Global Hemophilia Treatment Market
Between 2022 to 2027, the global hemophilia treatment market will grow at a promising CAGR of 5.2% owing to healthy market competition, aggressive pursuit of novel therapeutics, strategic partnerships by market players, and sound government rebates.
On the basis of application, the prophylaxis segment is poised to register the highest growth, reaching a total market valuation of US$ 8 billion by 2027.
Whereas, on the basis of treatment type, the recombinant factor concentrates segment is projected to contribute nearly 40% in terms of value.
Over the forecast period, in terms of treatment indication type, Hemophilia B is predicted to register a robust CAGR of ~6%, while Hemophilia A is expected to lead in terms of the total value generated which is expected to be approximately US$ 15 billion.
Favorable Outlook Towards Novel Therapeutics Set to Open Fresh Revenue Streams
Several advanced hemophilia treatment options have surfaced over the recent past, and various others are towards the last stage of clinical trials. Novel therapeutics viz., extended half-life factor concentrates (FVIII/FIX), hemophilia gene therapy, targeting of natural anticoagulant pathways, and biphasic antibodies, coupled with new clotting factor concentrates (CFCs), have significantly decreased the burden of patient care. Consequently, the demand for new hemophilia treatments has dramatically increased.
However, concerns around treatment efficacy and overall cost are projected to restrict the rapid market growth in the coming years - a challenge that is being overcome through government rebates and rigorous R&D initiatives by public and private entities.
North America Sustains Position as Market Leader
North America continues to command the highest market share in the global hemophilia treatment market. It recorded a total market value of US$ 6,481 million in 2022, and by 2027, this market value is poised to reach US$ 7,899 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.0%.
In North America, major factors harnessing growth in the global hemophilia treatment market include the presence of key industry players, government rebates, and higher national income. Moreover, the availability of modern treatments at relatively lower prices is expected to enable the Asia Pacific to register a robust CAGR of 7.2% over the assessment period.
Companies Mentioned
- Bayer AG
- BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd.
- Grifols S.A.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.
- CSL Behring
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Novo Nordisk
- Octapharma AG
- Pfizer Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.2.1. Market Drivers
2.2.2. Market Threats
2.2.3. Market Opportunities
2.3. Regulatory Framework
2.4. Value Framework of Clinical Scenarios
2.5. Hemophilia Treatment Centres: Comprehensive Care Model
2.6. Reimbursement Scenario
2.7. COVID 19 Impact Analysis
2.8. Hemophilia Market Landscape
3. Global Hemophilia Treatment Market Outlook, 2019 - 2027
4. North America Hemophilia Treatment Market Outlook, 2019 - 2027
5. Europe Hemophilia Treatment Market Outlook, 2019 - 2027
6. Asia Pacific Hemophilia Treatment Market Outlook, 2019 - 2027
7. Rest of the World Hemophilia Treatment Market Outlook, 2019 - 2027
8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021
8.2. Company Profiles
9. Appendix
