The "Hemostasis Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hemostasis Products Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hemostasis Products estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Topical Hemostasis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infusible Hemostasis segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Hemostasis Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
Advanced Hemostasis Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Advanced Hemostasis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Hemostasis Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
- Baxter International, Inc.
- CSL Behring
- Grifols SA
- Integra Life Sciences Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Pfizer, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Surgical Volumes and Trauma Cases Drives Market Growth
- Health Care Needs of Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Produces Robust Demand
- Ageing Population Driven by Increasing Longevity Augments Demand in the Market: Global Distribution of Population (In Millions) Aged 60 Years or Over by Region for the Years 2018 and 2050
- Increasing Global Incidences of Bleeding Disorders Drives up Demand for Infusible Hemostats
- Total Number of Patients (In Thousands) Diagnosed with Bleeding Disorders Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2021
- Significant R&D Investments Facilitate Continued Market Expansion
- Brief Details of Commercially Available Topical Hemostasis Products
- Product Innovations Strengthen Emerging Demand for Advanced Hemostasis Products
- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Patent Expiration Challenge Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
