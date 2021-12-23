DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021--
The "Global Hepatitis B and C Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hepatitis B and C diagnostics market is forecast to grow by USD 1.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing demand for molecular diagnostics in diagnosis of HBV and HCV and rising demand for POC diagnostics.
This study identifies the strategies of healthcare organizations toward simplifying diagnostic process as one of the prime reasons driving the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
The report on the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The hepatitis B and C diagnostics market is segmented as below:
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
By Procedure
- Immunodiagnostics
- NAT
By Diseases
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
The report on hepatitis B and C diagnostics market covers the following areas:
- Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market sizing
- Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market forecast
- Hepatitis B and C diagnostics market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hepatitis B and C diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG.
Also, the hepatitis B and C diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Procedure
- Market segments
- Comparison by Procedure
- Immunodiagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- NAT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Procedure
Market Segmentation by Diseases
- Market segments
- Comparison by Diseases
- Hepatitis B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hepatitis C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Diseases
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corp.
- DiaSorin SpA
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
