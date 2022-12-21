DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--

The "Global Herbal Medicine Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The herbal medicine market is poised to grow by $36636.05 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The report on the herbal medicine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by boosts immune system, low side effects, and natural healing.

The herbal medicine market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Capsules and tablets
  • Powders
  • Extracts
  • Syrups
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospitals
  • retail pharmacies
  • E-commerce

By Geographical Landscape

  • Asia
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the inclination toward herbal and natural products as one of the prime reasons driving the herbal medicine market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of e-commerce channels and proliferating demand for personalized herbal medicines will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the herbal medicine market covers the following areas:

  • Herbal medicine market sizing
  • Herbal medicine market forecast
  • Herbal medicine market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Arizona Natural Products
  • Arkopharma Laboratories
  • Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd.
  • Bio Botanica Inc.
  • Blackmores Ltd.
  • Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Dasherb Corp.
  • Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG
  • Emami Ltd.
  • Hamdard Laboratories
  • Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
  • Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
  • Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd.
  • Ricola Group AG
  • Schaper and Brummer GmbH and Co. KG
  • Sido Muncul
  • TSUMURA and Co.
  • Weleda Group
  • ZeinPharma Germany GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsrvbz

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005452/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL MANUFACTURING OTHER HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER CONSUMER GENERAL HEALTH ONLINE RETAIL HOSPITALS OTHER RETAIL SPECIALTY BIOTECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE CONSUMER PACKAGING HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 12/21/2022 11:32 AM/DISC: 12/21/2022 11:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005452/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you