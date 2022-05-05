DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2022--
The "Global Hernia Mesh Products Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report from provides an analysis of the global market for hernia mesh products for the repair of hernias. Sales attributable to hernia repair products are projected to see moderate growth throughout the five-year forecast period.
Due to the elective nature of hernia repair procedures, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the number of hernia mesh products being sold from 2019 to 2021.
While a recovery in hernia repair procedures has been observed, the market has also been negatively impacted by ongoing litigations surrounding complications with hernia mesh products from major competitors in the hernia mesh products market.
This market snapshot is intended to provide a high-level overview of the global hernia mesh products market, with key insights into:
- Unit volumes from 2020 to 2026
- Market forecasts from 2020 to 2026
- Competitive landscape analysis of major competitors
- Insights into key market events for strategics and startups
Companies Mentioned
- Ariste Medical
- B. Braun
- BD
- Cook Medical
- Deep Blue Medical Advances
- Integra Lifesciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Tarian Medical
- W.L. Gore
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mk3iz
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005684/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/05/2022 08:33 AM/DISC: 05/05/2022 08:33 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005684/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.